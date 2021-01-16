Beacon Financial Group Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Anthem were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,745,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.37.

ANTM opened at $326.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.85. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

