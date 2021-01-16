Beacon Financial Group Invests $379,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

