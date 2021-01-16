Beacon Financial Group Sells 148 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $6,278,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,054,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

TRV opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $144.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.86.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

