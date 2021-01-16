Beacon Financial Group Sells 534 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

