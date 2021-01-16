Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $44.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

