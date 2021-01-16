Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as low as $2.65. Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 291,639 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$300.21 million and a P/E ratio of -21.71.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Co. (BCM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

