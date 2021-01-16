Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BZH stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $480.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 30,200 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,864.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 12,500 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,076 shares of company stock worth $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares worth $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 75,951 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 274,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.