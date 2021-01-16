Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.71.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.75. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

