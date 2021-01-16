Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock is gaining from its sound fundamentals and growth strategies. It also received a boost from the top and bottom line beat reported in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Results benefited from robust digital growth, courtesy of its BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position contributed to growth. Notably, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Further, the company continued to witness momentum in comparable sales (comps) as well as store and digital sales in September. Moreover, the recent introduction of the same-day-delivery service is likely to aid the top line. However, the impacts of COVID-19 on store traffic and intense competition are likely to be headwinds.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $25.60 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.