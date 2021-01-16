Bennicas & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti lowered their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.12.

CVX stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

