Berenberg Bank Boosts John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 400

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339.64 ($4.44).

WG traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 338.30 ($4.42). 2,614,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60.

In related news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £6,545.86 ($8,552.21). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

