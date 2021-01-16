Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $103,886.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $103,886.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00502450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.32 or 0.04149966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016279 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

