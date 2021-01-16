BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.62

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.62 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 58276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

