Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 499,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 42,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 109.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,106,000 after buying an additional 236,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Big Lots by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

