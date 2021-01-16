Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058866 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00519526 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044773 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.67 or 0.04268968 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013260 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016122 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014212 BTC.
Binance USD Coin Profile
BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “
Buying and Selling Binance USD
