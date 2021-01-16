Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.48 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.00519526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.67 or 0.04268968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013260 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

