Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMRA. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NASDAQ BMRA opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. On average, analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter worth $69,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Biomerica by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

