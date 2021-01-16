BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the December 15th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,862,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BSRC opened at $0.16 on Friday. BioSolar has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

BioSolar Company Profile

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

