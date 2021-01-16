Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Hits $56.63 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $56.63 million and approximately $880,140.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $125.84 or 0.00337203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00105145 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013249 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012326 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20.

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

