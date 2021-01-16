Bitcloud Reaches Market Cap of $131,822.58 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $131,822.58 and $9.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,521,787 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

