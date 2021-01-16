Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and $1.08 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can now be purchased for $205.98 or 0.00567034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,325.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.43 or 0.01355599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00173956 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001996 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,626,983 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

