Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $115,557.91 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006438 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,560,992 coins and its circulating supply is 9,560,988 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

