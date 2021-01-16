BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.55 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $3,774.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00430458 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars.

