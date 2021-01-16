BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

