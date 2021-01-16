BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $838.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $835.00 to $838.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $727.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $716.92 and its 200 day moving average is $626.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 69.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 315,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 129,051 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after acquiring an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 453,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 348,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,371,000 after buying an additional 60,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

