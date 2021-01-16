Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $35.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $85,851.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,148.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 989,769 shares of company stock worth $24,229,558. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.