Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,516 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $272,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000.

BPMC opened at $100.99 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.93) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

