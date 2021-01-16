BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.25

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) (TSE:ZDM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and traded as high as $22.74. BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (ZDM.TO) shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 4,827 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$22.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.88.

