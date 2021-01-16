BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised BOK Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BOK Financial by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.29 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

