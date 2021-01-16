Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $1.01. Bonanza Creek Energy reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCEI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $22.35 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market cap of $465.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,244,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 144,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.