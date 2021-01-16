Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 3.2%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.20. 103,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 104,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77.

Bonterra Resources Inc. (BTR.V) (CVE:BTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

