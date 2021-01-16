BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $5,981.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.00504989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.10 or 0.04183343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016136 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM's total supply is 971,259,139 coins and its circulating supply is 782,228,406 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io.

BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

