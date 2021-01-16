BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 740,400 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the December 15th total of 573,400 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BOQI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIMI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. BOQI International Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

About BOQI International Medical

BOQI International Medical Inc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese and western medicines, Chinese herbal medicines, healthcare devices, health foods, other food items, personal care products, and daily necessities under the Boqi Pharmacy brand name; and prescription drugs, OTC drugs, nutritional supplements, and sundry products.

