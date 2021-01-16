Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPFH opened at $12.70 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPFH. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boston Private Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

