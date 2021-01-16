Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $23,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,638 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $378.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 13,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $470,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,197.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock worth $4,641,375 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

