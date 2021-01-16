Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $19.63 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

NYSE:EW opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,405.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock worth $29,786,897 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

