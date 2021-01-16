Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $20.89 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,670 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.23% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. FMR LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 987,207 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,581,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,703,000 after purchasing an additional 852,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after purchasing an additional 769,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 620,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

