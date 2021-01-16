Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $27.95 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $27,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 72.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 117.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,648.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

