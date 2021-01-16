Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $28.99 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.57 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

