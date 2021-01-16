Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 15,746 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

Amgen stock opened at $245.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

