Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $23,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. American National Bank raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 14,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock worth $5,331,415 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

