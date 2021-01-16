Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $26,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,058,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 198.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.