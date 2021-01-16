Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,173 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $32,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.29. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

