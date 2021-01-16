Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $71.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $105.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

