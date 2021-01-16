BOX (NYSE:BOX) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of BOX opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BOX by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,895,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,846 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 112.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,377 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BOX by 35.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,283,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 50.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,470,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 492,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

