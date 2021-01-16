(BPL.V) (CVE:BPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of (BPL.V) (CVE:BPL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. (BPL.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 30,500 shares trading hands.

About (BPL.V) (CVE:BPL)

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc is engaged in designing, developing and delivering workplace training for individuals, businesses, military personnel and the public sector. The Company’s segments include Bluedrop Learning Networks, Bluedrop Training and Simulation, and Corporate and Other. The Bluedrop Training and Simulation segment is a provider of training solutions for the defense sector.

