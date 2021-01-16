Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.14

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 4143487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

The company has a market cap of C$257.17 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

