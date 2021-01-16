Bread Reaches Market Cap of $6.70 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bread has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $154,977.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0755 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

