Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Mountain Media, Inc. owns, acquires and manages websites customized which provide users, primarily military and public safety personnel as well as veterans and retirees with information, news, products, videos and services. The company’s websites contain a number of sections which includes originally written news content, blogs, forums, career information, products and videos. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, FL. “

Get Bright Mountain Media alerts:

Bright Mountain Media stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Bright Mountain Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Bright Mountain Media had a negative net margin of 503.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Mountain Media will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc, owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Mountain Media (BMTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Mountain Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Mountain Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.