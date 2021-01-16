Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.14

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.16, with a volume of 28898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

