Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

